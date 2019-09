SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area home sales have dropped to a 9-year low.

According to Core Logic, fewer than 7,300 homes were sold in the Bay Area last month.

That’s the lowest number since Aug. 2010.

Experts say prices are still preventing people from buying a new home.

The average price of a Bay Area home last month was $810,000.

That’s down $20,000 from a year ago.

