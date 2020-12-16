Bay Area homeless prevention programs boosted by $25 million Airbnb donation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airbnb’s co-founder has donated $25 million to two Bay Area organizations, one of which is set to start a unique initiative.

Joe Gebbia’s donation will support homeless prevention and support programs by Rising Up-Larkin Street Youth Services and All Home.

All Home will use the funding to help launch a “first of its kind” regional program that aims to keep Bay Area people in homes.

All nine Bay Area counties will contribute to All Home’s homelessness prevention system, according to the city of San Francisco.

“The pandemic has shined a bright light on the disparities that our most vulnerable neighbors face and the urgency needed to scale solutions that work to address this crisis,” said Tomiquia Moss, Founder and Chief Executive of All Home.

The regional system will try to combat any surge in homelessness as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shuttered businesses and layoffs.

“It takes all of us, every sector, to tackle this problem and I am so grateful to leaders like Joe for leaning in to be a part of the solution,” Moss said.

Rising Up-Larkin Street Youth’s portion of the $25 million will be able to cover rent subsidies, education and employment services, and staffing to help young people experiencing homelessness develop self-sufficiency, according to the city.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the needs of our communities and I am proud to support the work Rising Up-Larkin Street Youth Services and All Home are doing to improve the lives of so many,” said Gebbia.