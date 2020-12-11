Bay Area hospital prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Local hospitals are getting ready to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

John Muir is expecting almost 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will be intended for healthcare workers first.

“We definitely have it on order. It will be here quite soon, I believe in the next week or two and yes we have freezers,” Senior Vice President of Operations Tosan Boyo said.

The freezers are set at John Muir Medical Center, one at each facility in Walnut Creek and Concord enough to store 10,000 vaccines each. Set at -70 degrees Celsius, which is the temperature the Pfizer vaccine needs.

The COVID vaccine, recommended by key FDA advisers, will go to frontline workers at John Muir Health with the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

That’s those working in the emergency department, ICU, and units that have COVID patients.

“When I think about our staffing, we have to think about two very different things. The first is how do we ensure we continue to manage the surge and right now our staffing is good on that front and then the second piece is how do we get ready to ramp up our vaccination order,” Boyo said.

John Muir has roughly 6,000 employees as a healthcare system, plus about 1,000 physicians.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so the almost 5,000 vaccines expected will go to about 2,500 high-risk healthcare workers.

KRON4 asked people in Walnut Creek if they would receive the vaccine.

“I would definitely take the vaccine because of my mother who is 67 years old and her health is important to me,” Alzhan Culegnov, a Fairfield resident, said.

“I would one hundred percent take it and the reason why number one is because I am a frontline worker so I do take care of COVID patients and it’s time A: to get protection against this virus that is just taking over our whole entire lives and then also because I take care of them and I would like some protection against it so I can protect my family as well,” Ana Maria Reed, Concord resident and nurse, said.

At this time, it is unknown when John Muir Health will be able to order the next batch of vaccines.

For now, it’s all about preparing for a surge and getting workers vaccinated. Medical supply experts say the general population considered low risk will most likely receive the vaccine in 2021.