Bay Area hospitals prepare to treat coronavirus patients

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Local hospitals say if the coronavirus outbreak reaches the Bay Area in greater numbers, they are ready.

If someone is admitted to San Francisco General Hospital with the coronavirus, precautions are in place to protect both patients and hospital staff.

“The most important thing we need to do to protect patients and staff is to recognize when patients have one of these diseases, usually when this is transmitted, in a healthcare setting, people didn’t realize what was going on, so people weren’t using the necessary precautions,” officials said.

There are 50 isolation rooms at SF General.

Those rooms do not allow air to escape.

Medical staff will also wear protective clothing when coming in contact with the patient.

The Wuhan coronavirus has killed 97 people in China and 910 people globally since the outbreak began in December, according to authorities.

More than 40,000 people have been infected worldwide.

Since its outbreak, the coronavirus has killed more people than the SARS outbreak, which claimed 774 victims globally from Nov. 2002 to July 2003.

