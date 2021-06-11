Bay Area hotels offer remote workers office alternatives

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The pandemic pushed nearly every industry to think outside the box.

Now, some Bay Area hotels are offering remote workers a new way to work from home by offering office alternatives.

From in-room office space, to outdoor office cabanas, hotels across the Bay Area are adapting to guests needs by offering remote working options.

Hyatt created a “Work from Hyatt” program last year and we thought it was a really cool opportunity to create an outdoor office cabana,” explained Andaz Napa Hotel General Manager Patrick Miller.

Week-long guests at the Andaz Napa can rent out cabanas on the hotel’s second-floor terrace from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

According to Miller, it’s equipped with power and strong WIFI. If you book there’s a five night minimum and you get a bottle of wine.

If the city is more your pace, head to Hotel G in Union Square. After shutting down in March of 2020, the boutique hotel brought a little life back to its halls and a little money back into the bank by working with the website ‘Globe’.

The Globeliving website allows remote workers to book a hotel room as a private office. The website helped Hotel G turn former headboards into zoom backdrops.

“Now that restrictions are easing, we’re seeing remote work is staying,” said Globe Founder Emmanuel Bamfo. “We have some that are using it just twice a week, but we have companies setting up six-month leases for their employees.”

Globeliving rents out about two floors of rooms in each hotel it works with. While signing up is simple, you do have to get approved to use the platform.

Miguel Magana is an entrepreneur who’s been using Globe since March of 2021. He rents out a room twice a week for $100 a day.

“I generally try to come when i have the most calls. It feels like a breath of fresh air for me and my girlfriend,” said Magana.

Hotel G reopened to regular guests over Memorial Day weekend but plans to continue working with Globe for as long as necessary.