Bay Area house sells for $1 million over asking after 29 offers

BERKELEY, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – A home in Berkeley sold Monday for $1 million over asking after receiving 29 offers, the listing agent said.

Listing agent Jill Carrigan of Grubb Co. said the $2.3 million home, located in the coveted Berkeley Hills neighborhood, is a “unicorn” of sorts.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property comes with “incredible views” and a “big, flat level lawn” — a rare combination in Berkeley, Carrigan said.

“With COVID, space and greenery at home are more important than ever,” she added.

This Berkeley, Calif. home sold for $1 million over asking price. (Courtesy photo)

In addition to the views, the 2,448-square-foot house comes with large windows, a midcentury modern aesthetic and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac about a two-mile walk to the University of California, Berkeley campus.

It’s also close to hiking trails in Tilden Regional Park, as well as a multitude of parks, including the beloved Berkeley Rose Garden.

“It’s a super-well loved house,” Carrigan stressed.

Even the seasoned listing agent was surprised by the plentiful number of offers. She said she often “prices low” hoping for multiple offers, “but we absolutely weren’t expecting 29.”

The home sold slightly above average for the area. The median sold home price in the Berkeley Hills is $1.7 million, according to Realtor.com.