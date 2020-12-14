Bay Area ICU capacity near limit for mandatory shutdown

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is dangerously close to the 15% capacity needed for the region to be under a stay-at-home order.

While most of the Bay Area counties already decided to go on lockdown, the choice only remains as long as the region-wide ICU capacity stays above 15%. On Monday, it was at 16.7%.

If more patients in need of critical care flood in, San Mateo, Solano and Napa counties will be forced by the state to go under the stay-at-home order. They are the only Bay Area localities which decided to stay open until the state makes them.

California health officials are reporting 30,000 new cases on Sunday and 122 new deaths with only 7.4% of ICU beds left statewide.

In San Mateo County where outdoor dining is still allowed, health officials are reporting on average 18.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

WHAT THE ORDER SHUTS DOWN:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

WHAT THE ORDER LIMITS: