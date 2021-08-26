Bay Area impacted by heat wave, wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are a couple of reasons for people in the Bay Area to consider making indoor plans this weekend.

A heat wave arrives starting Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s by the start of the weekend, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Warming trend starts Thursday as high pressure begins to build. Highs back into the 90s for inland areas. More warming this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zt3lGfPYpc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 26, 2021

Aside from the heat wave, an Air Quality Advisory issued for Friday and Saturday says lofted smoke from wildfires across the state is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies in the Bay Area.

However, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says air quality is expected to be moderate, and residents do not need to take steps to reduce their personal air pollution (for example, by wood burning or driving cars).

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure Bay Area Air Quality Management District

Anyone who does smell smoke in their neighborhood should stay inside with windows and doors closed, the air district advises.