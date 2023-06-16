(KRON) – Many cities in the Bay Area are kicking off celebrations throughout the weekend leading up to Juneteenth, a federal holiday recognized since 2021. The holiday honors the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans following a proclamation to free the last remaining slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

June 16

San Francisco – From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, Juneteenth will be celebrated at the Golden Gate Bandshell located at 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive. It will feature the Marcus Shelby Ensemble and the Curtis Family C-Notes.

Berkeley – A Juneteenth Freedom Fest will be held at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop and R&B. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show set to start at 7 p.m.

June 17

Livermore – A celebration in partnership with Tri Valley for Black Lives will be held from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater located at 2400 First Street.

Richmond – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a Juneteenth Family Day and Festival will be held at Nichol Park.

Mill Valley – The Mill Valley Downtown Plaza is holding a freedom festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 87 Throckmorton Avenue.

Vallejo – A parade will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Broadway and Tennessee Street followed by a festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Barbara Kondylis Waterfront Green.

San Francisco – A freedom celebration will be held in the Fillmore District from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fillmore Street between Geary Boulevard and Fulton Street. The celebration will feature live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a fashion show and a classic car show.

San Jose – The annual Juneteenth Homecoming in Santa Clara County will be held at South First Street from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration, which honors African American heritage, will feature artwork, retailers, various food vendors, and music among other things.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Oakland – Afrocentric Oakland is celebrating their annual Juneteenth Festival at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival celebrates Black and African American culture and will feature music, food, wellness workshops, activities for children and merchandise vendors.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making it an official federal holiday.