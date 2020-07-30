Bay Area landlords starting to panic with small businesses not back to work

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — With many small businesses not back to work, some landlords are starting to panic.

Many have been flexible, but it’s been months and they need to be paid.

A hair salon owner in Pleasanton said she is unsure how she’s supposed to pay her rent when she’s legally unable to work in her salon.

“I get it… it’s like they need to be paid and we need to work, we need to be paid,” Annie Miller said.

Annie Miller shut down both her Danville and Pleasanton hair salons back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her landlords were understanding of her inability to pay rent at first, but now — it’s been five months and those landlords say they have to get paid.

“Then the months went by and now we are at the point where you know that this doesn’t work for anybody to not be making money,” Miller said. “They have mortgages, they have property taxes, they still have expenses.”

Miller was able to open her Danville location for a few weeks last month — but had to shut back down due to a rise in cases.

She says there are no rent forgiveness programs for her to apply for and at this point — is reaching out to her community to help her raise money to keep her salons open.

“We are in big trouble, everyone is in big trouble if this goes on much longer,” she said.

Miller says she’s not in a fight with her landlords. She understands why they need to get paid as well. She is hoping she is able to reopen again soon so that she can pay her landlords and she can also get back on her feet.

“At some point we are going to have to do something because the way it’s going right now is not working,” she said.

According to Alameda County officials, the commercial eviction moratorium is in place for unincorporated Alameda County only — it does not apply to Pleasanton.

Pleasanton’s website says that during the ongoing state of emergency and for 90 days after it is lifted, new eviction cases cannot proceed.

Contra Costa County does have an eviction moratorium for small businesses through the end of September.

