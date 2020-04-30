Bay Area landscapers able to return to work as part of revised shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area landscapers will soon be able to return to work as part of the revised shelter-in-place restrictions announced earlier Wednesday.

That is good news for a San Francisco based landscaping company.

Perhaps no one likes to work outdoors as much as landscapers but those who work in that industry had to stay indoors as landscaping was not deemed an essential business during the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order. That is until now.

“I can hardly believe it’s true. That’s why we’re hesitant still but we are very excited,” Janet Moyer said.

The coalition of six Bay Area counties decided to relax some of their shelter-in-place restrictions, allowing landscapers like Janet Moyer and Michael Hofman of Janet Moyer Landscaping to return to work.

They were closed down due to COVID-19 for over a month which they say forced them to layoff half of their employees.

“In 30-years of business we never had to layoff an employee for lack of work. When we had to layoff those employees that was heartrending,” Hofman said.

“Some of our employees have been with us 10-years. They’re like family,” Moyer said.

They both say they’re looking forward to getting back to transforming backyards in San Francisco where they have close to 250 clients.

“In San Francisco everybody is on a hill. There are no two gardens that are the same. It generally involves stairs and retaining walls. Of course we want beautiful plants and flowers,” Moyer said.

Their business model will change to accommodate safe working conditions.

Hofman says they will do whatever it takes just as long as they can return to their passion.

“To take away what people love to do is very difficult. Most landscaping companies are in the business because they love what they do and they love being in the outside and making the outside beautiful for the clients,” Hofman said.

The new health officer orders here in the Bay Area go into effect on Monday, May 4, 2020.

