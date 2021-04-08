Bay Area law enforcement backs crackdown on ‘ghost guns’

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Local law enforcement has also been sounding the alarm about the growing number of ‘ghost guns’ here in the Bay Area.

There is also strong support for the president’s call for so-called “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is on board with President Biden’s executive action on ghost guns, which the D.A. says are proliferating by skirting California law.

Rosen says the county crime lab has examined 114 ghost guns in 2019 compared with just 25 in 2017 and suspects the numbers are far higher today.

Rosen says mass shootings, like the one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, might be prevented if Biden’s proposed red flag law, already on the books in California, were expanded to allow courts to make it easier for people to obtain restraining orders against family members and others who shouldn’t be allowed to purchase firearms.

Rosen says the number of restraining orders issued by county courts last year rose to 122, up from just 4 in 2017.

He believes the executive actions on gun violence at the federal level will make a difference at the local level.