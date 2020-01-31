Bay Area law enforcement planning security measures for Super Bowl Sunday

(KRON) — Keeping people safe on Sunday is a top priority as the Super Bowl is almost here.

49ers fans are planning their Super Bowl parties from the eats to the drinks, while local police departments are also planning security measures for the Big Game.

San Francisco police told KRON4 they will have a sufficient number of officers working on Super Bowl Sunday. California Highway Patrol is also reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly.

If how fans celebrated the NFC Championship win is any sign, the parties on Sunday will be next level.

Local law enforcement is ready to bust anyone behaving incorrectly.

“We look at it as business as usual,” San Jose CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

The CHP is not under maximum enforcement period on Sunday. But all officers working will be out looking for intoxicated drivers.

During last year’s Super Bowl Sunday…

“There were three people killed in traffic collisions, 140 injured and 187 DUI arrests made on that day,” Lee said.

Lee said party hosts should take care of the MVP — the designated driver, with plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

And with a local team playing for the championship, the CHP anticipates there will be plenty of watch parties, and for them to be more amped up.

“It is going nuts out here woohoo!”

“CHP as a whole, the entire department will be paying attention and going out and looking for any signs or symptoms in drivers this weekend,” Lee said.

The San Francisco Police Department said they will deploy officers to areas known to have previous incidents following other championship games. The police chief is reminding everyone to respect the city whether the 49ers win or lose.