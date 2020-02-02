Bay Area law enforcement presence to increase for Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area city officials and police say they’re beefing up for Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s a huge day for fun but it can get out of hand.

“We want everyone to have a good time and to celebrate responsibly,” Bill Scott said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said there will be an increase in patrols around popular party areas of the city.

For people enjoying the festivities, common sense is encouraged.

“We definitely want you to enjoy the game and root and cheer and send all that positive energy to the Niners,” Mayor London Breed said. “But we also want to make sure that everyone, everyone is safe.”

Regardless of the game’s outcome — officials are hoping there will not be repeat of the rioting that took place following the Giants World Series win in 2014.

CHP is also expected to be out in full force on the freeways.

They too want the celebrations to be safe.

“If you’re going to drink, make sure you use a sober driver. Using another method or means of getting home safely whether that be ride sharing service, a taxi, a designated driver, a friend, etc.”