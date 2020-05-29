Bay Area law enforcement unions release joint statement regarding death of George Floyd

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area law enforcement unions released a joint statement Thursday regarding the death of George Floyd.

The Board of Directors of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, San Jose Police Officers’ Association and the Oakland Police Officers’ Association addressed the controversial death of George Floyd, who was seen on camera pinned to the ground by the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

The video has since sparked outrage not just in Minnesota, but all around the country.

More than 500 protestors took the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday demanding justice for Floyd. On Thursday, dozens of people protested in downtown Oakland.

“What we saw on that video was inconsistent and contrary to everything we have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings. Reverence for life in every incident a police officer encounters must be the floor and not the ceiling. We cannot see any law enforcement or self-defense rationale for what occurred. We are equally disturbed by not seeing any of the other officers on scene intervene to prevent this tragedy.

What’s depicted in that video is not who we are as law enforcement professionals. We actively train and seek training, to safely manage similar situations we encounter to ensure safe resolutions. On the very same day of Mr. Floyd’s death, there were literally millions of encounters and interactions with public safety professionals throughout our country that were peaceful, respectful, and problem-solving oriented. We will not let the failures shown in this incident tarnish the hard work and sacrifice of those officers who get it right on a daily basis. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Floyd’s family, their pain and grief must be unbearable.”

Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer released a separate statement.

“The men and woman of the Oakland Police Department are deeply disturbed at what we observed in the video involving George Floyd and the Minneapolis Police Department. It is paramount for us to continue to build trust and relationships with our community members and this reflects on all of us in our profession. We at the Oakland Police Department train and practice that all of our officers treat every individual with dignity and respect.

We stand with our community in denouncing this incident and all incidents of police brutality. We stand with all in our community who have traditionally been marginalized, oppressed and who have been harmed by our systems and institutions. We extend our deepest condolences to George Floyd and his family.”

Latest News Headlines: