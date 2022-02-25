BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, Bay Area lawmakers are expressing outrage at the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.

On Friday, two of the Bay Area’s most prominent congresswomen addressed the crisis in Ukraine.

“This is an assault on democracy,” Nancy Pelosi said.

Speaking in Berkeley on Friday, house speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed outrage at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The number of civilians that could be killed Under this circumstance as well as the number of militaries on both sides. For what reason? For what purpose? How do you explain to the mothers of Russia that their children are coming home in body bags to humor, the whatever, of the President of their country,” she said.

She also showed support for President Biden’s handling of the crisis and reaffirmed that the United States will support its NATO allies but not send troops into Ukraine.

“We are not going in. He is not he Putin is not going to provoke the world into NATO and the rest of us into World War Three. If that’s (Putin’s) goal, he will not succeed. If his goal was to split NATO. He has failed. NATO has never been stronger,” Pelosi said.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who sits on the house appropriations committee, also spoke on Friday.

Lee says congress currently has a team in Poland assessing the crises to help congress craft a relief package for the people of Ukraine.

“To make an assessment of what we need to know, what we need to do, how much funding we need to look at to make sure that we are prepared for this humanitarian crisis because we know what is taking place right now,” Lee said.