(KRON) — Bay Area lawmakers are reacting to a Texas elementary school shooting that left 14 children and one teacher dead, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“14 more children have been murdered–their families & communities devastate–because of our nation’s refusal to stop the tidal wave of easy-to-get mass killing machines,” said California State Sen. Scott Wiener in a tweet. “These mass murders aren’t inevitable. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need fewer guns. Congress must act.

The shooting, which took place in Uvalde, TX, comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Valley Transit Authority rail yard shooting that left nine dead in San Jose last year.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Uvalde, TX and all of the other victims of senseless gun violence in America,” said the VTA in a tweet.

KRON4 has reached out to more local lawmakers and will update this story accordingly.