Bay Area lawmakers violate public health orders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – COVID numbers are increasing and restrictions are tightening but local leaders and lawmakers have not practiced what they preach.

A classic case of “do as I say, not as I do.”

Amid a global pandemic and another spike in COVID cases, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Governor Gavin Newsom, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging residents to follow state and local rules, wear masks and socially distance, all while failing to do so themselves.

It all started in August when Speaker Pelosi was caught on camera getting her hair done indoors at a San Francisco salon, while improperly wearing a mask under her chin.

The kicker — The video was taken the day before San Francisco was set to open indoor business operations meaning she clearly violated local rules.

Despite that, here’s what she had to say:

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times. As it turns out, it was a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

“You’re not invincible from COVID-19, quite the contrary. This is a disease that easily spreads, very easily spreads. Please, just be thoughtful, and in so doing, you’ll set an example,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Newsom, asking Californians to follow health guidelines – guidelines he chose to violate on November 6th when he and his wife attended a birthday dinner at the swanky and pricey Yountville restaurant – The French Laundry.

Photos of the dinner surfaced a week later, leading him to apologize for making a bad mistake saying that he needs to preach and practice, not just preach.

“Please, for all of us. Make smart decisions. Avoid crowds. Don’t gather with people outside your households. Keep your distance from one another. Wear a mask.”

Oddly enough, Mayor London Breed was seen with seven other people at The French Laundry the next night attending a birthday celebration there as well.

Mayor Breed has yet to address the issue.

Finally, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the latest Bay Area lawmaker to violate public health orders.

The day after he tweeted about COVID cases spiking, Mayor Liccardo and his wife got together at his parent’s home with people from five different households to have Thanksgiving dinner.

Despite saying that everyone wore their masks when not eating, Mayor Liccardo did apologize for violating state rules.