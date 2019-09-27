Bay Area lawmakers weigh in on Trump whistleblower complaint

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New details have emerged in the whistleblower complaint released on Thursday and now many California officials are speaking out on the allegations, saying the president is abusing his power.

U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris says President Trump acts out of line.

“It indicated very clearly that yet again Donald Trump is lawless, that he believes he is above the law and that he can engage in blatant misconduct in the name of the United States of America for personal gain and he thinks he can get away with it,” Harris said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is also chiming in.

“I respect the role of the president is to speak to foreign leaders and sometimes their conversations have a level of confidentiality that is appropriate,” Pelosi said. “It is not the role of the president to shake down foreign leaders for his own political purpose, withholding tax payer money to do so.”

Other California representatives are echoing similar concerns on Twitter.

This is an egregious abuse of power, and the House will conduct a thorough and robust impeachment inquiry into this President.



Rep. Mike Thompson is also tweeting:

Within the complaint, the whistleblower claims President Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

The whistleblower also says they learned “from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call.”

Pelosi called the move a cover up, meanwhile President Trump stands firm, calling it all a witch hunt by the Democrats.