Bay Area leaders react to pandemic during Holy Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This is the Holy season of Easter, Passover and Ramadan for three of the main religions of the world.

And how ironic at a time of crisis, when people of faith generally come together, in this time of coronavirus, those gatherings are not allowed.

KRON4’s Pam Moore spoke with leaders in the Bay Area faith community for words of inspiration and hope in these challenging times when people are unable to gather together in prayer.

“This is not the new for God and it’s not new for the church in that we’ve had closed doors before,” Dr. Jacqueline Thompson said. “Specifically in the Bay Area when we had the 1918 influenza pandemic, so it’s a challenging time. It is a painful time. It is a time of loss and devastation, but we balance that message with the goodness we also see in the world.”

“The buildings that we go to visit — the Mosque, the church, the Synagogue are only physical buildings, that are not dissimilar to other buildings. What makes them fill with meaning is we bring that meaning of reflection is about all religious traditions, is about relations,” Dr. Hatem Bazian said. “The most important things in our life are not things, it is about our humanity, our special dedication, love, patience, perseverance, gratitude. All these elements that I would say in our fast paced life, we might have set aside.”

“Even though we are facing this current plague, we have great hope God is listening to us,” Rabbi George Schlesinger said. “We have great hope and knowledge and faith that God is enshrined in scientists and researchers the desire and will to find a cure.”

“We lift up the scientists and researchers and we know that in the end there will be victory. Our strength and hope is found in God and the image of God that exists in every human being. People are rising to the occasion,” Dr. Thompson said. “So for just as many concerns I get, I’m getting even more people saying Pastor, how can I help? What can I do? When are we feeding? How can I donate? So it’s really encouraging to see how people are taking the precautions set forth by the CDC, at the same time trying to do everything they can to help alleviate pain for someone else.”

“Ramadan is a place for us to begin to think, our nation, our world is hungry at this point and what we need is to be those beacons of light that transform a crisis into an opportunity to build a different community, a different world,” Dr. Bazian said. “Whoever preserves a life, preserves all of creation. So this is what our doctors, nurses and first responders are doing. I express my deepest gratitude to them they are really the angelic agents of the divine.”

“Key message is we are in this together. We will come out of this together not just Jews but the whole world, and we see now perhaps more than anytime in the last 100 years that we are a world community, united,” Schlesinger said. “And that united we strive to work with each other and for each other to create a better world for all of us.”

All three faith leaders expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, hospital workers, grocery clerks and delivery people who collectively are angels in their own right during this Holy season.

Latest News Headlines: