SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A military operation in Ukraine has been announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Following this announcement, Bay Area leaders began responding on social media.

Representative Eric Swalwell posted to Twitter saying:

“Kyiv and Kharkiv are being bombed. The largest invasion on our planet since WW2. Republicans are rooting for the Russians. God be with Ukraine and democracy.”

Representative Mike Thompson posted to Twitter saying:

“The decision by Putin to invade Ukraine is pure evil and a direct attack on democracy. The response to this transgression must be swift — and that means cutting Putin, Russia, and their financial elites off from the global market and imposing further crippling sanctions. The United States and our allies must be steadfast in the face of blatant disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and I am hoping for a rapid resolution of this conflict and for lasting peace.“

Representative Ro Khanna posted to Twitter saying:

“The United States stands with Ukraine. We will hold Putin accountable for his unconscionable, unjustified, and illegal attack on the innocent people of Ukraine. He is committing a crime against humanity and flagrantly violating international law.“

This story will be updated.