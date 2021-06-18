Bay Area leaders work to end gun violence following VTA shooting

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – People in the Bay Area are continuing to fight for an end to gun violence.

Union City officials hosted an event along with other leaders in the Bay Area community to remember the victims of the recent VTA shooting.

Dozens of people, elected officials, community members and friends, and family of the VTA shooting victims all came together to remember those nine lives lost.

“I will promise you all that I’m dedicating my life to continuing his legacy on and that won’t change,” Karman Singh said.

Karman Singh’s brother, Taptejdeep Singh, was killed in the shooting.

“He didn’t just shoot my brother but he killed all of the dreams with it,” Singh said.

Singh spoke at the event — He says his family immigrated from India for the American dream.

This shooting and the loss of his brother changed all of their dreams but his brother’s legacy won’t be forgotten.

“I don’t want to let that man win by spreading hate. By spreading fear in everybody’s minds. I’m here to spread the word of my brother. To uphold is legacy of hope, love, and togetherness,” Singh said.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, along with a half dozen other elected officials, spoke to call for change.

“Enough is enough we don’t have to live this way,” Congressman Swalwell said.

Congressman Swalwell says we need to find the right balance between responsible gun ownership and ownership that could lead to mass shootings like the one at the VTA rail yard.

“You can have a shotgun or a pistol in your house to protect yourself but we can take the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of the most dangerous people. They’re not mutually exclusive,” Congressman Swalwell said.

Democratic leaders at the event also discussed the federal judge that overturned California’s assault weapons ban. They want it to stay in place.