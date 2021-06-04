Northern California’s first Legoland opens next week

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 19: A young girl enjoys playing at the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre on November 19, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria has recorded 20 consecutive days without a new coronavirus case. Lockdown restrictions in Melbourne were lifted on 28 October, after strict measures were imposed on 2 August 2020 following a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the community. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area’s Legoland is coming June 8 and has over 12 “epic experiences,” Lego says.

The Legoland Discovery Center is an indoor experience opening in the Great Mall in Milpitas.

The only other California Legoland is in Carlsbad.

Your kids will feel like giants seeing the familiar Bay Area landmarks in tiny Lego form at the Miniland.

Lego says they have replicas of iconic scenes like the Winchester Mystery House and the Golden Gate Bridge – plus a little scavenger hunt for mini-figures they have embedded throughout Miniland.

Once you’ve been tired out, you can grab a seat in their 4D cinema with at least three immersive movies to choose from. Lego adds, “watch out for supercharged wind, rain and snow effects as they burst off the big screen and bring the movies to life!”

If that 4D experience wasn’t enough, take a spin with their virtual reality ride. They call it the “most incredible, exhilarating, and fun LEGO race ever created!”

The Imagination Express is another interactive ride through the Lego world. Be sure to know the restrictions for this one.

With everything the Bay Area’s first Legoland has to offer, the center offers an annual pass that is worth the buck if you go more than three times in a year. It $74.99 per person with unlimited admission.

General admission starts at $23 per person. Children under the age of 2 can get in for free.