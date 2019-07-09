Bay Area man gored in neck at Spain’s ‘Running of the Bulls’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco man was trying to take a selfie when he was ran over by a bull.

46-year-old Jamie Alvarez was looking to get a souvenir from Spain’s annual “Running of the Bulls” when it turned into a near-death experience.

The bull’s horn went deep into his neck, and fractured part of a cheekbone.

Doctors say it’s a miracle that it didn’t hit any of his major arteries.

Alvarez is in stable condition and could be released Tuesday.

He says he will definitely go back to the famous festival, but next time as a spectator.