Bay Area man under quarantine in Wuhan, China amid deadly coronavirus

Police officers wearing protective suits set up a cordon in the grounds of a residential estate in Hong Kong early on February 11, 2020, after two people in the block were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus according to local newspaper reports. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area man teaching abroad in China has been stuck in the Wuhan province under a lock down. ​

He’s now pushing for donations to help other foreigners under a quarantine as they struggle to get a hold of masks.​

Doug Perez has been in China for two years now and is in the thick of it living in right the epicenter, where his whole daily routine has changed dramatically.​

“It’s a really shocking situation,” Perez said. “The kind of situation you never imagine yourself in. It’s one of those things you obviously never expect.”​

Bay Area local Doug Perez is one of millions of people who is living life under quarantine in Wuhan, China. ​

He said what first started out as rumors quickly escalated to the deadly and confirmed coronavirus that’s claimed the lives of the families of his friends, mostly senior citizens or people with health issues.

But that’s got everyone on edge, living in a borderline paranoia and a new daily routine.

“I take the dog out for a quick walk and that’s the part that’s really strange for me. Whenever we leave the house you have to wear gloves and a mask,” Perez said. “We wash our hands before going out upon returning. I forgot I also wear an outer layer of clothing when I return we spray that down with alcohol and put that in the patio. We remove gloves the mask of course wash our hand religiously its an entire process.”​

Perez says there are many foreigners now stuck abroad who are struggling to get masks to protect themselves from the respiratory illness that’s infected more than 63,000 and killed 1,400 people.​

He’s set up a GoFundMe page to get American expats desperately needed supplies such as masks, gloves, and goggles.​

You can learn how you can contribute to his cause by clicking here.

Latest News Headlines: