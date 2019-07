SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While Bay Area competitive eater Joey Chestnut is in New York today trying to retain his title as the Fastest, Biggest Hot Dog Eater in America, KRON4 had a visit from America’s Best Baker.

Eric Keppler is executive pastry chef at the Four Seasons in Palo Alto.

He beat out all the competition to win Best Baker in America on the Food Network.

Hear his journey as a pastry chef.