Bay Area medical expert warns dangers of injecting disinfectants after Trump suggests to do so

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — After suggesting it, President Donald Trump is backtracking on his comments that injecting disinfectants may be a way to treat the coronavirus.

The president said he was being sarcastic.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman spoke with medical experts about coronavirus treatments and tries to separate facts from fiction.

There has been a lot of humorous responses to the president’s comments all over social media, but medical experts are taking this very seriously. They say it’s a very dangerous suggestion and someting that should definitely be ignored.

On Friday, cleaning product manufacture Lysol tweeted:

“…under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

They made the comments because at a press briefing Thursday the president suggested otherwise.

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” Trump said. “So it will be interesting to check that.”

“No one should be spraying a disinfectant in their nose or throat or swallowing a disinfectant,” Dr. Warner C. Greene said. “This could lead to serious consequences.”

Dr. Warner Greene with San Francisco’s Gladstone Institute is among the scientists searching for a treatment for the coronavirus. He said the president’s comment ignited a range of emotions.

“Disbelief transitioned to sadness then to concern about whether people may be believe this medical advice,” Greene said.

Greene says he understands the need for hope, but says science is the way forward.

“What scientists need is just the gift of time, there is no quick fix,” he said.

Greene says scientists are making progress, looking for treatments for those in both the early and late stages of COVID-19, both by developing new drugs and reviewing already FDA approved drugs.

“So we hope that something is present in the approved list of drugs,” Greene said. “My bet is we won’t hit a home run but maybe two singles and stretch that into a triple by combing two different drugs.”

Greene said he has never seen the scientific community work in such a concerted and coordinated effort to fight a single virus. He is confident they will be successful, but it is unclear when that will be.

