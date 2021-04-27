Bay Area middle school teacher charged with molesting two students

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A Bay Area middle school teacher and coach was arrested for alleged crimes against a child, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday.

Ronald Gardner, 63, is accused of molesting his student at Sierramont Middle School from 2002 to 2005. Police said the victim reported the incident to authorities in Feb. 2021.

Detectives from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found a second victim during their investigation, who also claimed Gardner molested them during the same time span.

Gardner was arrested on April 15, 2021 in San Jose and was booked on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 14 and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 15 – both felonies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or at 3657@sanjoseca.gov.