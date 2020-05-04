Bay Area musician holds porch concert to raise money for food bank

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — With no where to go and no gigs to play, a musician in Los Gatos has started to do free concert for his neighbors.

And he has something special planned for later this week.

“How we doing out there today Los Gatos?!”

From the deck of his Los Gatos home, musician Joel Nelson rocks out on his piano.

If the wind is going the right way, Joel says 100s neighboring homes can hear him.

And let him know, by hooting and hollering back, to keep making music.

“People are getting a lot of enjoyment,” he said. “It made me feel really good the first time I did it, I was in heaven, I was smiling wow this is something. I had no idea it had that impact on people.”

Used to a live audience and applause, as a processional musician and owner of the catalyst night club in Santa Cruz.

Joel has missed performing, as gigs have petered out.

“We are talking a lot — almost 100 events have cancelled, no weddings no bar mitzvahs, no parties, no corp events, nothing,” he said.

Using the popularity of his at-home piano concerts, Joel also put out a donation suggestion for a song request.

So far, he he raised over $6,500 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

“This is how I can give something back to community,” he said. “Play in front of people, do something different.”

This week, the show is set for Tuesday night on Cinco de Mayo.

And he’s ready to be entertaining while it is so quiet staying at home.

“People are making their enchiladas and brewing margaritas, so it will be a really fun thing,” he said.

Joel said a few complaints came into police, so he now only plays once a week from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

He wants to be respectful while rocking out and raising money.

