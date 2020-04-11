Bay Area native discusses how he’s preparing for the NFL Draft during pandemic

SHOREVIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is rich in athletic talent of all kind.

Year in and out, the Bay produces pro athletes in every major sport.

But how has the pandemic affected some of the preparation? KRON4’s Jason Dumas spoke with a San Mateo product prepping for the NFL Draft.

Devin Asiasi graduated from De La Salle High School as one of the top football recruits in the country. After spending his freshman year at Michigan, he transferred to UCLA where is become one of the best tight ends in nation.

His success didn’t happen by accident. It is a product of hard work and sacrifice dating back to before he even played a high school snap.

“Going into the NFL was always my dream. I had so many sacrifices,” Asiasi said. “Time away from family. not going out. Things like that and just little stuff. Things like that can be cornball-ish but it’s things that work. Values that go a long way.”

Those sacrifices showed up on Saturdays in Westwood.

He finished his final season with 44 catches, 641 yards, and four touchdown passes. The NFL dream is now within reach, and although the pandemic has caused some inconveniences, Devin’s optimism hasn’t wavered.

“Everything is mostly over FaceTime calls and phone calls over the phone. It sucks you can’t get out there and see those places and go on those visits but I’m too blessed to be stressed man,” Asiasi said. “I am in a situation where I am in this position. So I am not going to complain about it. I am just going to deal with it.”

As for the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas being cancelled, it’s not much of a concern to Devin. He had always planned on being in the place that shaped him.

“I am just deeply rooted in my people and in my city. I am going to be back in San Mateo, Shoreview to be exact. Be around my family and loved ones and people that have been there since day one,” he said. “It’s something that has been in my head since I was a little kid. Always envisioned being at my grandma house and getting that phone call and just enjoying that moment with my people and my loved ones.”

