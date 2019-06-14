Bay Area native Jeremy Lin wins 1st NBA Championship ring

The Warriors may have not won the NBA Finals this year, but there is a part of the Bay that does have a ring this morning.
We’re talking about Bay Area native Jeremy Lin!
Lin, who grew up in Palo Alto, played for the Warriors back in 2010 for one season.
This time around, however, he’s part of the winning Toronto Raptors as they clutch their first NBA title.
Lin signed with the Raptors in February 2019 after being waived by the Atlanta Hawks.
Fans were quick to congratulate Lin following Thursday night’s win at Oracle, with many pointing out how he accomplished such a feat before other NBA players like Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.
Lin posted a photo posing with the championship trophy on Instagram late Thursday.
