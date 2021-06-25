Bay Area native Najee Harris advocates for homeless with Newsom

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers was back in his home state to advocated for homeless people during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference in Santa Clara.

Harris’ non-profit “Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation” provides assistance to underserved families impacted by substantial education opportunities, homelessness and hunger.

“California is our people, and we are God’s people,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, [God is going to care about] what we’ve done to help the people. If we can do everything we can to help the people of California, and just anywhere in the world, and just play a part.”

Harris also spoke on his background as a homeless youth, moving through various cities in the Bay Area as he grew up.

Harris and Newsom were visiting one of the Project Homekey sites in Santa Clara to highlight the program.

Project Homekey provides $600 million in grant funding will be made available to local public entities, including cities, counties, or other local public entities, including housing authorities or federally recognized tribal governments within California to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings and convert them into interim or permanent, long-term housing.