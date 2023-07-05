(KRON) — A San Francisco Bay Area native and recent college graduate has been missing for four days in Yosemite National Park. Hayden Klemenok, 24, was backpacking with friends when he fell, was swept into rushing rapids, and vanished over Upper Chilnualna Falls waterfall, according to his family and friends.

Yosemite National Park officials confirmed that Klemenok slipped into Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at 2 p.m. on July 2. “His whereabouts are currently unknown,” park officials said, and search efforts are underway.

Backpackers said Klemenok was trying to dip his head into Chilnualna Creek to cool off in hot weather when the accident happened.

Hayden Klemenok (Image via GoFundMe)

The missing man’s older sister, Taylor McKinnie, said her brother and his friends had hiked to the same location on Saturday without any problems. Klemenok and fellow backpackers all dipped their hands and hats into cold flowing water Saturday, she said. The difference between safety and danger changed in an instant Sunday.

According to Klemenok’s LinkedIn page, he was a college athlete and trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. He played baseball for three years at a Santa Rosa junior college before he transferred to San Diego State University in 2021.

Klemenok graduated from the university just two months ago with a degree in finance.

A family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page, “The efforts of law enforcement, the national park rangers, and Yosemite Search and Rescue Team are greatly appreciated, however, the outcome of Hayden’s whereabouts are presumed devastating. We are all praying for a positive outcome.”

Hayden Klemenok was wearing the clothing on the left when he vanished in Yosemite. (Image courtesy National Park Service)

Klemenok grew up in Petaluma.

McKinnie said every minute that passes with her brother still missing is “unbearable.” “We will exhaust all avenues that we can to continue our search and bring Hayden home. We need this person back in our lives,” she said.

Klemenok was last seen wearing a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes, Yosemite officials said. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

Yosemite officials are seeking anyone who may have seen Klemenok, or hikers who went off trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall, on or after July 2. You can email YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov or call Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.

Torrents of water cascade down Upper Yosemite Fall in Yosemite Valley on April 28, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

“Simply knowing where you went, and when you were there, may help us focus the search,” park officials wrote.

Yosemite’s waterfalls are world-famous and “incredibly beautiful,” National Park Service officials wrote. But the falls are also powerful and potentially deadly.

According to the National Park Service, about 20 rescues are made in Yosemite for victims who end up in the water, either on purpose or accidentally. Accidents include falling while hiking, crossing streams, or scrambling on rocks.

The NPS wrote, “Mountain water is extremely cold. Keep in mind that one misstep on a rock, even above a seemingly calm pool, may result in inability to escape from a hazard downstream.”