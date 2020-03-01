Bay Area nurse speaks out about coronavirus concerns, employee safety

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Nurses are criticizing hospitals when it comes to coronavirus.

“We’re prepared as individual professionals, our issues is whether our hospitals are prepared and sadly we’re finding that’s not the case that they are,” Gerard Brogan said.

Gerard Brogan is a registered nurse, the director of nursing practice for California Nurses Association and National Nurses United Union.

“We’re seeing a picture there’s a lack of preparation both in terms of equipment and training,” Brogan said.

That’s according to a preliminary survey national nurses united conducted. So far they received more than 5,000 responses.

Brogan says one example is UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento – the nurses union claims at least 36 RNs and 88 health care workers had to go home because of the potential coronavirus.

The single COVID-19 patient was admitted on Feb. 19.

“That’s 122 less staff now to deal with further patients that come in,” Brogan said.

The Nurses Union believes hospitals are cutting corners or prioritizing their profits.

“It is short term thinking, and now with the UC Davis situation, there’s 120 less staff to do with that and we don’t know where this virus is going. time will tell over the next week or two,” Brogan said.

In the meantime:

“Our message to the general public is try not to panic,” Brogan said. “We understand why people are concerned and that concern shouldn’t translate into panic or hysteria.”

And the best way to prevent coronavirus:

“Hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Brogan said.

Any coronavirus concerns should refer to the CDC.

