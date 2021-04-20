Bay Area officials call for peaceful demonstrations after Chauvin trial verdict

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police officials in the Bay Area have been preparing for potential demonstrations surrounding the conclusion of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.

On Tuesday the jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Security plans to ensure that businesses and residents are safe around the Bay Area have been in place long before the verdict was announced.

The San Francisco police department tweeted out that officers will be deployed in various communities and that the public should expect to see officers patrolling in cars and by fooot.

PUBLIC ADVISORY

Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong asked that “those who are going to partake in gatherings to do so peacefully.”

Armstrong also apologized to businesses who had already their businesses damaged last week.

OPD calls for calm and peace. Chief Armstrong apologizes to those who had their businesses damaged on 4/16. He asks those who are going to take part in gatherings to do so peacefully.

Additionally, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata called for peaceful gatherings.

“I believe in protecting civil rights and liberties and ensuring our community members can exercise their First Amendment rights by peacefully gathering, demonstrating and protesting.”

A message from our Chief.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.