Bay Area one step closer to hosting 2026 World Cup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is one step closer to being named a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The Bay Area Host Committee met with the FIFA delegation on Tuesday for an infrastructure workshop, and to pitch Levi’s Stadium as a World Cup venue.

The 2026 World Cup will include 60 games spread across 10 U.S. host cities, while 20 games will be played in Mexico or Canada. Back in January FIFA named the Bay Area as one of 17 U.S. candidate cities.

The 10 U.S. cities chosen would likely host 6 games each, with the potential to host the quarterfinals, semi finals and championship match.

The FIFA delegation is expected to meet with local committees again in April, and they plan to visit the candidate cities in July.

“We appreciate FIFA and US Soccer allowing the Bay Area to present details about the design and infrastructure that make Levi’s Stadium an incomparable host for what will be the largest, highest-attended, and most inclusive FIFA World Cup event ever staged,” said Patricia Ernstrom, Bay Area Host Committee Executive Director. “As FIFA’s Host Community Selection Committee expands its review to our overall hosting concept in the coming months, we look forward to working with our partners throughout the region to share our exciting plans with the passionate soccer fans of Northern California.”

The 10 host cities are expected to be announced in the final three months of 2021.

Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto has previously hosted World Cup matches in 1994, and the Women’s World Cup Semi-Final in 1999.