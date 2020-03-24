Bay Area parents adjust to new normal of juggling work, home schooling kids

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Many Bay Area families adjust to drastic work changes, new schedules and routines.

It’s been nearly a week now since San Francisco ordered people to shelter in place.

For single parents, like Claudia Allwood, life has been anything but normal.

“It’s also the workout room and photo studio because now we’re doing a lot of stuff in my house and then my daughter likes to work at the kitchen island,” Allwood said.

Claudia Allwood is a single mother in San Francisco now adjusting to work life and school life from home.

She’s been in her house with her 10-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son for almost two weeks since the Catholic schools in the city closed.

“Challenges trying to find a balance with screen time because they are now online like we are for work almost a majority of the day so the boundaries get a little blurred when there’s screen time for good and for leisure and then of course the high schoolers are a little more self guided which is difficult because there’s not much of a routine,” Allwood said.

While she and other parents are now playing more of a teacher role, she says she’s glad schools took precautionary measures, especially since her daughter has asthma.

“I’ve left the house once in the last ten days just to get like milk and basics and certainly make sure anything that comes into our home is sanitized but having an at risk child even though she’s fairly healthy, she’s fine with allergies right now were pretty lucky but its one of the scariest pieces of this whole thing,” Allwood said.

Meanwhile, Allwood is also balancing her job from home helping run a Bay Area beauty start up called Kinship.

“There’s no rules for how to be in skincare or a marketer in a pandemic. There’s no rules for this,” Allwood said. “Everyone is sort of just navigating this new normal with little heads popping up into conference calls, dogs barking, you name it.”

In the midst of all the new changes, she says it’s important to know that many of us are going through this difficult time separately but also together.

“I think for anyone out there who is just struggling to get through every day like that’s completely normal and being kind to yourself that’s all I can say because I’ve had to give myself many moments of this is okay,” Allwood said.

