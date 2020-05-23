Bay Area parents consider homeschooling their kids due to coronavirus pandemic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — As we near the end of this school year, parents are thinking ahead to the fall semester as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Will kids be back at school? And if they are, will they be safe in the classroom?

Some local parents tell KRON4 they are now considering homeschooling their children

“‘There isn’t a simple answer and I don’t think anybody is going to be able to provide a simple answer any time soon,” said parent Laura Bevilacqua.

With many students and parents anxious to get back to school and back to a routine, many others are concerned what the new normal will look like.

“I feel like it’s more mentally damaging to enroll my kids in a public school with teachers and friends and be back in that environment that they are used to but it be so different,” said Brentwood parent Tracy Nelson.

Nelson says she is considering homeschooling her children is they have to practice social distancing or wear a mask in the classroom this fall.

“My nine-year-old the other day, I had him just try on one of my masks while he was doing his math paper just to see what he would do and it was less than 60 seconds. It was just no way,” Nelson said.

Other parents are concerned it may be too early for students to head back to school.

Bevilacqua has a child with special needs who has a fragile immune system.

“There’s a chance if I don’t homeschool I’m going to be taking chances and my kids are going to be going to school and I’m going to be a nervous wreck,” she tells KRON4.

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual meeting with representatives from 1,000 California school districts earlier this week.

He said any plan to bring students and staff back will require everyone to have proper protective equipment and lesson plans will likely be a blend of in person and online teaching.

Thurmond said school districts will make their own decision on when and how they’ll reopen.

The Brentwood Union School District Superintendent said the guidelines expected from the state next week “are critical for our district to make determinations about the start of school. As soon as we know the rules, we will be working with our stakeholders to make determinations about when and how we will reopen.”

“I think every family has to do what they think is best for their family and at this point, I’m not going to rule out homeschooling,” Bevilacqua said.

