Bay Area parents lean toward keeping kids in distance learning until vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a $2-billion school reopening plan on Wednesday, allowing some to restart in February.

The governor’s plan will begin in phases with elementary school students and younger will begin in-person learning.

Parents with older kids KRON4 spoke with plan to keep their students in distance learning until they get vaccinated.

“I’m not sure yet until everything is okay with the vaccine,” Jesse Paraiso said.

“I think they will be safe once they get the vaccine,” Donn McMahon said.

These parents of high school students still leaning towards keeping their kids at home, even though distance learning is difficult for Jesse Paraiso’s son.

“Right now, it’s just too short there’s not a lot of one on one experience,” Paraiso said.

Governor Newsom unveiled a $2 billion school reopening plan – part of the state’s budget that will allow students to return to in-person learning in February.

“As long as we can do it safely and I would say that children and teachers and staff are essential so they should be ones to get the vaccine soonest,” McMahon said.

Newsom says teachers will be prioritized in receiving the vaccine in the next rollout phase.

The governor insists schools will be the proper protective equipment, testing, and contact tracing.

School districts across the Bay Area and state still processing the governor’s school plan.

In a joint statement that includes Oakland and San Francisco reads:

“We will look carefully at what is being proposed and intend to provide feedback to the Governor and his staff, as well as our legislative representatives in Sacramento, to make sure the guidelines address the needs of students and families served by large, urban districts across the state.”

We expect to learn more details of the governor’s plan next week.