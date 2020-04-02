Bay Area parents upset with lack of learning available for students during pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Some parents of students within the San Jose Unified School District are frustrated with the lack of learning happening at home.

They say their students are not receiving enough assignments and they are fearful for how far back they’ll fall with the lack of education they say they’re currently receiving during the shelter in place.

“My daughter is getting one assignment every couple of days that is optional,” Michelle Martin said. “It’s better than nothing but there’s no teacher directive learning. It’s all on the student to do it themselves.”

Martin is the parent of a Leland High School student. For almost three weeks now, she says her daughter has been at home with little to no contact from her teachers or work being assigned.

While many districts across the country are utilizing virtual learning and hosting class online, some parents within the San Jose Unified School District believe their district isn’t doing enough.

“It’s better than nothing but it’s one way communication,” Lisa Eckstrom said. “So a teacher might put something up and say email me if you have questions, but there’s nothing formal. There’s no attendance being taken, there’s no place for the kids to go and meet. It just seems like one long holiday.”

Some parents say they have reached out to the district but have received no response to their questions.

The district’s website shows some videos for K-5 learning and a recommended schedule for students to follow.

When KRON4 reached out to the district on Wednesday, we were told their top priority is the safety of their students, families and staff.

They say they are actively working on getting additional electronic devices to students who may still need one to access their educational materials. They say their teachers are reaching out remotely with instructional lessons each week. However the parents told KRON4 they were told the lessons are optional and don’t apply to their grades and fear what will happen come next year.

“We are concerned. She’s a sophomore and college is really on her brain regularly. She’s really into school. She’s a really great student so this is very frustrating for all of us.”

