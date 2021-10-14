Bay Area party mom accused of hosting booze-filled teen sex parties to be extradited to California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A hearing was held Thursday in Idaho in which the party mom charged with hosting booze-filled teen sex parties in Los Gatos agreed to be extradited to California next week on two charges against her, officials confirm to KRON4.

Los Gatos mom 47-year-old Shannon O’Connor was charged with 39 counts involving child abuse and sexual assault after hosting drunken parties for minors, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

O’Connor allegedly hosted house parties and bought alcohol and condoms for partygoers who were 14 and 15-years-old.

O’Connor would text or Snapchat minors at night to drink and party at her home in a series of house parties from 2020 to early 2021.

According to the case statement, she often told minors not to tell their parents about the parties.

In one case, O’Connor allegedly handed a condom to a minor and put him in a room with another minor.

During another party, she allegedly watched a 14-year-old sexually batter a girl.

In another, O’Connor reportedly discouraged attendees to call for help when one teen passed out.

In a separate case, O’Connor faces felony fraud charges for making more than $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a company card she was given as an administrative assistant for Aruba Networks.

Bay City News contributed to this report.