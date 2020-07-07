Bay Area peaceful protests call for justice after the death of Army solider Vanessa Guillén

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Amid mounting national outcry over the death of Texas U.S. Army specialist Vanessa Guillén, peaceful protests around the Bay Area have taken place calling for justice after remains found near Fort Hood were positively identified as Guillén.

From San Francisco to San Jose, Bay Area communities have come together to mourn the death of Guillén by building vigils and holding peaceful protests.

In San Jose, one local mother brought together her Latino community in an effort to give a voice to spread awareness of sexual assault and show support for Guillén’s family as they mourn the death of their daughter.

A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered Sunday at the Santa Clara County Courthouse in downtown San Jose calling for justice in the death Guillén, who last seen April 22 outside her barracks in a parking lot inside Fort Hood.

According to family members, Guillén told them she was sexually harassed and was hesitant to approach her commanders fearing retaliation if she were to speak out.

“I have a daughter around her age and I would hope someone would do this for me too,” Julie Bravo said.

Courtesy: Julie Bravo

In San Francisco, members of the community also took to the streets Sunday calling for justice.

LATINO LIVES MATTER: San Francisco’s Hispanic community are calling for justice after the death of #VanessaGuillen.

Today, Army officials positively identified remains found last week in Texas as her. pic.twitter.com/1CHr2dOcar — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) July 5, 2020

On Monday, the second suspect in the death of Guillén, Cecily Anne Aguilar made her initial appearance in Federal Court via zoom meeting.

According to court documents, Aguilar allegedly helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialists Aaron Robinson in disposing of Guillén’s body.

As authorities closed in on Robinson, he committed suicide after authorities say he admitted to Aguilar of killing a female soldier at Fort Hood by striking her in the head with a hammer.

Organizers from Sunday’s peaceful protest in San Jose tell KRON4 they wanted to make sure there was a voice of support for the Latino and military community as the investigation of Guillén’s death continues.

Guillén was a first-generation American citizen with Mexican roots.

“I wanted to make a voice for my community,” Bravo said.

“I just wanted everyone come out and support the cause. Brown lives matter too.”