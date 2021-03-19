Bay Area pilot program helps people find new career

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area lost 20,900 jobs in hotels and restaurants in November and December of 2020 alone, according to the Employment Development Department.

That’s why the city of Fremont partnered with Ohlone College to launch a pilot program called ‘Earn and Learn Fremont’ to help people jumpstart a new career in manufacturing.

The free courses area supported by Work 2 Future and Alameda County.

Job training takes about 14 weeks.

Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua joined KRONOn Thursday to talk more about the program.

“And within that time the students would join in remote instructions with Ohlone College instructors and learn manufacturing processes and industry 4.0 techniques and also material handling and inventory keeping and all these are transferrable skills,” Ekeng-Itua said.

The goal is to take people who lost low in-come jobs and give them the skills for a high paying career.

The first round is accepting 25 applicants.

Details on how to apply can be found here.