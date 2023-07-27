(KRON) — Three people were arrested for attempting to steal a car in Oakley on Tuesday, the city’s police department said. The police chief said thieves are using technology to steal certain kinds of cars, and this kind of theft is becoming more common.

“I would not normally put such specific information out regarding the tactics and tools thieves use to steal because I do not want to be part of the ‘criminal education program,'” OPD Chief Paul Beard said. “This issue however, has become such a problem that I want potential victims to be aware of how vulnerable they are to this kind of theft.”

The theft occurred on the 200 block of Yellow Rose Circle at about 6:10 p.m., the Oakley Police Department said. The victim interrupted the theft and followed the suspects, helping police catch them.

OPD said the victim’s car window was broken, and the suspects may have wanted it for its engine.

The car was a Jeep with a 6.4-liter engine. The suspects had blank, programmable Dodge key fobs while they were arrested. In a Facebook post, police explained how the key fobs can be used to steal cars with that type of engine.

OPD said the thefts typically begin with a smashed window. Thieves then put the car in neutral to push it down the road. A smartphone can be used to manipulate the car’s system, and thieves can drive the car away without a key, police said. Once the car is in their possession, the criminals can program electronic keys and use them like normal keys.

Police said this type of theft has become widespread — beyond the Bay Area. Cars that are stolen include Dodge Chargers, Hellcats, Scat Packs, Jeeps and Rams. OPD says they are desired for their high-speed capacity to be used in events such as sideshows.

OPD released the following tips for people with these types of cars to stay out of harm’s way:

Park in the garage

Equip your vehicle with battery disconnect device (kill switch)

Use prominently displayed steering wheel locks

Use brake locks

If possible, use another vehicle to block the preferred vehicle in place

Equip your home with legitimate security light/camera systems

Place hidden GPS devices in your vehicles

The suspects in Tuesday’s theft were identified as Anthony Parson, 21, of Oakley, Kyle LaCosta, 20, of Brentwood, and Brian Ray, 20, of Antioch. OPD’s Special Services Team is investigating to see if they are part of a larger theft ring involving these cars.