MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) — A police officer with the Moraga Police Department has died of COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

58-year-old Corporal Kevin Mooney died on August 21, the police department said. He has been with the Moraga police since 2013.

Prior to that, Mooney was with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years.