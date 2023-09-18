(KRON) — A Bay Area police officer was “in the right place at the right time” while he was out patrolling. San Pablo Police Department Officer Oswald heard a 911 medical call on September 9 reporting that a 1-week-old infant was not breathing.

Oswald was near the baby’s location at West County Health facility and rushed to the scene.

Oswald, who is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, found the infant’s mother crying and asking for help. “Officer Oswald took the child and began performing infant CPR. Within seconds officers were able to dislodge the obstruction and the baby began crying,” SPPD wrote.

Paramedics later escorted the family to a hospital to make sure the baby was OK.