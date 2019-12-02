Bay Area post offices extend weekend hours for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Postal Service locations in the Bay Area are extending their hours to help make customers’ lives easier during the holidays.

Certain post offices will be open for full retrain services on three Saturdays in December, the 7th, 14th and 21st.

More than 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages, are expected to be processed and delivered during the week of December 16 – 22, making it the busiest week of the year.

The following post offices will be open for retail service on Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS HOURS Antioch Main 2730 W Tregallas Road, Antioch, CA 94509 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Berkeley Main 2000 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94509 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Campbell Main 500 W. Hamilton Ave., Campbell CA 95008 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Concord Main 2121 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord, CA 94520 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Cupertino Main 21701 Steven Creek Blvd., Cupertino CA 95014 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. East Santa Cruz Station 1146 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz CA 95062 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Fairfield Main 600 Kentucky St., Fairfield, CA 94533 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Fremont Main 37010 Dusterberry Way, Fremont, CA 94537 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Hayward Main 24438 Santa Clara St., Hayward, CA 94544 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Los Gatos Main 101 S. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos CA 95030 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Martinez Main 4100 Alhambra Ave., Martinez, CA 94553 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Milpitas Main 450 S. Abel St., Milpitas, CA 95035 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Napa Main 1625 Trancas St., Napa, CA 94558 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Oakland-Emeryville 1585 62nd St., Oakland, CA 94608 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Oakland Civic Center 201 13th St., Oakland, CA 94612 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pleasanton Main 4300 Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA 94566 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Richmond Main 1025 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 94801 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Salinas Main 1011 Post Drive, Salinas, CA 93907 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. San Jose Main 1750 Lundy Ave. San Jose, CA 95101 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. San Jose-Willow Glen 1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose, CA 95125 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. San Jose-Westgate 4285 Payne Ave., San Jose, CA 95117 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. San Jose – Berryessa 1315 Piedmont Rd., San Jose, CA 95132 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. San Ramon Main 12935 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vallejo Main 485 Santa Clara St., Vallejo, CA 94590 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Walnut Creek Main 2070 N. Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Watsonville Main 225 Main St., Watsonville, CA 95076 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

