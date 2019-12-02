Live Now
Bay Area post offices extend weekend hours for the holidays

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Postal Service locations in the Bay Area are extending their hours to help make customers’ lives easier during the holidays.

Certain post offices will be open for full retrain services on three Saturdays in December, the 7th, 14th and 21st.

More than 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages, are expected to be processed and delivered during the week of December 16 – 22, making it the busiest week of the year.

The following post offices will be open for retail service on Saturday,  December 7, 14 and 21:

POST OFFICEADDRESSHOURS
Antioch Main2730 W Tregallas Road, Antioch, CA 945099:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Berkeley Main2000 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 945099:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Campbell Main 500 W. Hamilton Ave., Campbell CA 95008    9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Concord Main2121 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord, CA 945209:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Cupertino Main 21701 Steven Creek Blvd., Cupertino CA 950149:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East Santa Cruz Station1146 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz CA 950629:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Fairfield Main600 Kentucky St., Fairfield, CA 945339:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Fremont Main37010 Dusterberry Way, Fremont, CA 945379:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Hayward Main24438 Santa Clara St., Hayward, CA 945449:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Los Gatos Main 101 S. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos CA 95030 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Martinez Main4100 Alhambra Ave., Martinez, CA 945539:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Milpitas Main 450 S. Abel St., Milpitas, CA 95035 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Napa Main1625 Trancas St., Napa, CA 945589:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oakland-Emeryville1585 62nd St., Oakland, CA 946089:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oakland Civic Center201 13th St., Oakland, CA 946129:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Pleasanton Main4300 Black Ave., Pleasanton, CA 945669:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Richmond Main1025 Nevin Ave., Richmond, CA 948019:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Salinas Main1011 Post Drive, Salinas, CA 93907  9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
San Jose Main1750 Lundy Ave. San Jose, CA 95101 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
San Jose-Willow Glen1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose, CA 95125 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
San Jose-Westgate4285 Payne Ave.,  San Jose, CA 95117 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
San Jose – Berryessa1315 Piedmont Rd., San Jose, CA 95132 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
San Ramon Main12935 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 945839:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Vallejo Main485 Santa Clara St., Vallejo, CA 945909:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Walnut Creek Main2070 N. Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 945969:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Watsonville Main 225 Main St., Watsonville, CA 950769:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

