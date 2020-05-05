Bay Area prepares for wildfires amid pandemic

SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) – CalFire is encouraging you to take advantage of the shelter-in-place by creating defensible space around your home.

That means clearing out dead leaves and debris, and also cleaning out your drains.

Officials say they will need all the help they can get because the upcoming fire season looks to be potentially as bad as the fires we have seen in the past few years.

Add to that the complexity of fighting fires while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters are ready to fight coronavirus too, as they already wear masks and gloves, and because of their equipment they usually don’t walk or stand too close to each other.

