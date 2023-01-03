SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With many parts of the region still reeling from Saturday’s New Year’s Eve deluge, the Bay Area is bracing for the impact of another, potentially more powerful, storm on Wednesday. Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours is set to unleash more destruction on the Bay Area beginning Wednesday into Thursday.

“Southerly Winds look to be much stronger with the Weds-Thurs storm than what we saw New Year’s Eve,” wrote the National Weather Service Bay Area in a tweet. “High Wind Watches are up for much of NorCal Weds-Thurs. Saturated soils and strong winds will likely bring down trees leading to power outages and blocked road. Make a plan now!”

In a subsequent tweet, the NWS published a storm prep checklist, urging that Tuesday, Jan. 3 was the last day to prep for this week’s storm.

NWS storm prep checklist:

Pack a “go bag” to evacuate quickly

Have insurance policies handy (tip: take photos of each room in your home beforehand)

Extra supplies at home in case closed roads/power outages last for several days

Plan for pets’ needs

Stock up on necessary medications

Prepare for flooding if you’re near a river/creek

Mud/rock slides could occur if you’re near hills

Sign up for your county’s reverse 9-1-1

“Jan. 3 is your last day to do storm prep before heavy rain & strong winds arrive Wed-Thu,” the tweet read.

With this week’s deluge expected to cause widespread flooding, cities and counties across the Bay Area are making sandbags available.

Sandbags available at these Bay Area locations:

Alameda County

Alameda: City Hall West, 950 W Mall Square at Alameda Point

Contra Costa County

Martinez: Nancy Boyd Park, F Street, Ferry & Allen Streets, Rankin Aquatic Center, City Hall, Corporation Yard at 300 Alhambra Avenue

San Mateo County

Belmont: Stations are ready at two locations; Barrett and City Hall

A flood watch beginning Wednesday has been extended to the entire Bay Area. One dire forecast update from the NWS also warns that the deluge will likely result in the loss of human life.

“There is particular concern for those living in landslide-prone areas, burn scar areas, and those living close to rivers. The ground is simply unable to absorb all of the water, and instead, it causes flooding. We have very saturated ground, and additional rainfall is only going to exacerbate the dangers that we experienced last weekend. The important message right now is for people to make any preparations they need to on Tuesday ahead of this next storm system,” KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said.