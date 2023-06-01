(KRON) – The first day of June marks the start of Pride Month and there are several events being held around the Bay Area to celebrate.

Here are a list of events kicking off Pride Month on Thursday:

10 a.m.

Belmont – A pride flag-raising event will be held at Belmont City Hall to kick off Pride Month.

Redwood City – San Mateo Board President Dave Pine will lead a pride flag-raising event at 400 County Center.

11 a.m.

Santa Rosa – Sonoma County Pride will hold a flag-raising event at Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue. The group will meet at Old Courthouse Square and the flag will be raised on top of the Rosenberg Building.

12 p.m.

Hayward – A pride flag-raising will be held at City Hall Plaza located at 777 B Street to kick off Pride Month for the City of Hayward.

12:30 p.m.

Oakland – The City of Oakland will hold a pride flag-raising event at City Hall located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. Visitors are asked to meet by 12:15 p.m. at the east side elevators to head up to the event.

6:30 p.m.

San Francisco – Manny’s will hold a conversation with actor and activist Jane Fonda at the Castro Theatre to kick off pride month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.